CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago-based organization that supports the families of fallen police officers is honoring a Texas officer who has had to overcome a challenge like almost no one else. Fort Worth Police Officer Zach Briseno is one of only three police officers in the United States who is a double amputee. The Marine lost both of his legs when his Humvee went over an IED in Iraq in 2007. He made walking again his goal and never gave up. "My kids ended up being one of my huge motivating factors, because what does it show them if I...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO