KENTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Sgt. Hiram White was laid to rest in an unmarked grave in Kenton Cemetery in 1917. The oral history of Mr. White has been passed down through the generations that he was a Black soldier in the Civil War, and that he moved to Kenton in Houghton County around the turn of the last century, where he was employed as a barber. Hiram later died in Kenton at the age of 61. His grave existed without a headstone until Friday, thanks to the curiosity of one man.

KENTON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO