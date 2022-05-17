ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

EXCLUSIVE: California Globe Interview With President Donald Trump, Part 2

By Katy Grimes
californiaglobe.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Globe had the opportunity to meet with Former United States President Donald Trump Friday in Los Angeles in a one-on-one interview, while he was in the state on business. We discussed the state of the State of California. As expected, President Trump had plenty to say about the politics...

californiaglobe.com

Comments / 33

Paula B
4d ago

I wish he would just shut his lying mouth and media stop giving such a loser these platforms

Reply(5)
20
Todd Vanworth
4d ago

if you don't like the way Trump ran this country we didn't depend on other countries low gas ⛽

Reply
14
Miguel J Burnstein
4d ago

When the Big Guy stole the election I got out of the stock market and thank God I did 😷🇺🇸

Reply
8
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Ex-Chapman law professor pushes back on Jan. 6 committee claims

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Former Chapman University law professor John Eastman has filed a lengthy motion doubling down on his claims of widespread corruption in the 2020 presidential election in his bid to keep the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol from seeing hundreds of his emails.
SANTA ANA, CA
KCET

Newsom Says CA Is an Abortion ‘Sanctuary.’ But for Whom?

Many people in underserved communities still struggle to find abortion services in the Golden State. This story was originally published May 18, 2022 by Knock LA. This month, Politico broke the news that the US Supreme Court had decided to overturn the historic abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade, according to an initial draft majority opinion. In response to the leak, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a Reproductive Health Package to expand abortion access and attract businesses from anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ+ states. Even before the leak, California legislators introduced a dozen bills during this session that support reproductive justice and access to abortion care. These bills would benefit people already living in California, as well as those from other states seeking abortion care. This could make California a "safe haven" for those seeking abortion care, but California still has its issues with accessibility.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
San Diego Channel

Poll: San Diegans surveyed on how they will vote in June 7 Primary

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – With voting already underway in California's June 7 primary, a survey taken by San Diegans shows that incumbent Governor Gavin Newsom and incumbent U.S. Senator Alex Padilla are favored in the primary and into the general election. But who will face off against the incumbent Democrats is much more difficult to predict.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

These counties have the highest COVID-19 infection rates in California

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbert Hoover
Person
Donald Trump
iheart.com

Bill To Ban California Water Oil Drilling Has Been Killed By Lawmakers

A bill designed to ban oil drilling in California waters has been killed by lawmakers. Legislation to close down operations on offshore oil rigs off the Orange County coast failed to pass in a state Senate committee on Thursday. Senate Bill 953 was originally written to allow the State Lands Commission to terminate offshore oil leases by the end of 2024 if the agency was unable to negotiate buyouts with petroleum companies operating the oil platforms. The legislation focused on three oil leases in state waters adjacent to Orange County specifically, not 23 other oil rigs in federal waters along the rest of California’s coastline.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

What Is in California’s Code of Regulations Title 2?

The California Code of Regulations (CCR) Title 2 is one of 27 Titles that contain state regulations. Title 2, called “Administration,” contains 12 Divisions. There are also numerous chapters and articles containing regulatory sections, or individual regulations. The following is a broad overview of CCR Title 2. Chapter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#U S Economy#The California Globe#Democrats#50 50 Party
SFGate

New rules about guns on movie sets fail in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — New rules about how and when actors can use guns while filming failed to pass the California Legislature on Thursday just months after a gun actor Alec Baldwin was holding went off and killed a cinematographer on a movie set in New Mexico. Democrats in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
ijpr.org

Top California Democrats in a stalemate over gas rebates

Aurora Chang leans over and flicks the gas pump off before the tank of her gray sedan is full. She gestures at the Safeway Gas sign that blares $5.69 in red numbers. It’s a good deal at 20 cents below Sacramento County’s average price, but still too high for Chang.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy