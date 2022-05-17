U.S. Dept. of Labor awards $1.5 M grant to Shreveport Housing Authority

This is another of those stories that is just a little bittersweet to me. Back in the 80's I wanted to be on the Shreveport Fire Department so badly, I even sat through a city council meeting where the city department heads were presenting their upcoming fiscal year budgets. The city, at that time, was under a hiring freeze, and I wanted to see if a new training class was going to be scheduled for the fire department. I had several friends then who were already firemen, and I hung out at #8... a lot... I love that building. It turns out God had other plans for me, (otherwise I wouldn't be here at this awesome job today), so I think it worked out for the best. Seems He knew what He was doing.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO