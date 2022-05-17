ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

U.S. Dept. of Labor awards $1.5 M grant to Shreveport Housing Authority

By KSLA Staff
KSLA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. Department of Labor awarded the Shreveport Housing Authority a $1.5 million...

www.ksla.com

Comments / 2

Related
K945

Shreveport’s State Office Building Is Moving to Downtown

Louisiana is moving forward with plans to move the state office to downtown Shreveport. The current facility at Jordan and Fairfield is in deplorable condition and the state has been spending millions to keep it operating. But now it looks like a deal is done to move those state workers...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Residents of Shreveport apartment complex gather to shed positive light on community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Residents came together at Village Square Apartments in an effort to show appreciation and shine a positive light on their community. Sherri Stewart put the event together in hopes of strengthening the bonds between residents and surrounding neighbors. Members of the Shreveport Fire Department and the Shreveport Police Department were also in attendance.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City council to consider latest draft of redistricting map

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Council is considering a proposed redrawing of district lines in the city due to a number of population shifts revealed by the 2020 Census. The biggest changes could be seen in Districts D and E. Both districts saw big increases in population numbers....
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
KSLA

Shreveport councilman speaks on proposed district maps

It is unclear when the pools will open. Two candidates are running for the position of Miller County Judge. 4 puppies die after being left in sealed bin outside Humane Society. Four puppies are dead after being left outside of an animal shelter in Shreveport, reportedly inside of a Rubbermaid container with the lid on.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Fire Department Announces the Opening of a New Station #8

This is another of those stories that is just a little bittersweet to me. Back in the 80's I wanted to be on the Shreveport Fire Department so badly, I even sat through a city council meeting where the city department heads were presenting their upcoming fiscal year budgets. The city, at that time, was under a hiring freeze, and I wanted to see if a new training class was going to be scheduled for the fire department. I had several friends then who were already firemen, and I hung out at #8... a lot... I love that building. It turns out God had other plans for me, (otherwise I wouldn't be here at this awesome job today), so I think it worked out for the best. Seems He knew what He was doing.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City of Shreveport says company declined offer to manage community pools this summer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport released a statement on Thursday, May 19 regarding the management of SPAR pools. “Today, the company that was originally awarded the contract to manage SPAR pools, declined the City of Shreveport’s offer. Procedures outline that we move to the next proposal, but it was determined that the company was non-responsive due to its failure to provide accurate information in the documents that were submitted. Specifically, this company failed to disclose any and all litigation that they were involved in over the past five years. The City of Shreveport and SPAR are working quickly to develop a plan to provide access to swim programs and to create a safe experience for local youth this summer.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dept#Labor Market#U S Department Of Labor#U S Dept#Ksla#Youthbuild
KTBS

DeSoto doctor, 2 hospital employees gone amid DEA investigation

MANSFIELD, La. – A longtime DeSoto Parish physician is no longer employed at DeSoto Regional Health System amid an ongoing federal investigation. In addition, two other employees also are no longer on the job. Hospital CEO Todd Eppler confirmed Dr. Jeffrey Evans’ employment ended May 13. Eppler would not...
MANSFIELD, LA
KSLA

Balentine Ambulance Services honor first responders during Nat’l EMS Week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - EMS Rising to the Challenge is the theme for 2022′s National EMS Week. This year, National EMS Week is observed from May 15 to May 21. The nation is honoring frontline heroes who are dedicated to providing emergency medicine daily. In northwest Louisiana, one of the most recognized emergency medical companies is Balentine Ambulance Services.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Future Educators Signing Day

City of Shreveport says company declined their offer to manage community pools this summer. The City of Shreveport and SPAR say they are working quickly to develop a plan to provide access to swim programs and to create a safe experience for youth this summer. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

1st amendment battle vs Shreveport

City of Shreveport says company declined their offer to manage community pools this summer. The City of Shreveport and SPAR say they are working quickly to develop a plan to provide access to swim programs and to create a safe experience for youth this summer. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Shreveport Magazine

Sheriff Prator announced that applications for the Caddo Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary Deputy Program are now available until June 20

Caddo Parish, LA – According to the statement, auxiliary deputies supplement full-time Caddo sheriff’s deputies by volunteering their services to the Sheriff’s Office in a non-enforcement capacity. CPSO officials also said that auxiliary deputies may serve as chaplains. According to Sheriff Prator, they also assist with traffic...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Apartment residents gather for community-building event

Officials say the pursuit began when BCPD officers attempted to stop a Chevrolet Tahoe for a traffic violation and the vehicle fled. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Shreveport organization hosts Walk to End Lupus. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The R. Tammy Fleming Lupus Foundation held their...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Fundraiser for Clay Moock family

City of Shreveport says company declined their offer to manage community pools this summer. The City of Shreveport and SPAR say they are working quickly to develop a plan to provide access to swim programs and to create a safe experience for youth this summer. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Hundreds show up to GAP hiring event in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The GAP Distribution Center in Longview came one step closer to opening for business by holding a job fair in Longview, and hundreds showed up to apply. The line was surprisingly long at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview, but most, like Brent Thompson and...
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

Columnist's emails blocked by City of Shreveport

City of Shreveport says company declined their offer to manage community pools this summer. The City of Shreveport and SPAR say they are working quickly to develop a plan to provide access to swim programs and to create a safe experience for youth this summer. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy