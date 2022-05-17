ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Buffalo killings were pure evil. So was murder of a child in NYC. Albany needs to deal with both

By Bob McManus
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FP2Zl_0fhP8arP00

All the usual suspects joined President Biden in Buffalo Tuesday to mourn the victims of last weekend’s mass murder there. But did they also have a thought for Kyhara Tay — at 11 years of age the latest victim of New York City’s slow-motion slaughter of the innocents?

Biden termed the Buffalo massacre a “despicable act . . . motivated by a hateful and perverse ideology,” and while he surely should have added race-obsessed mental illness to his diagnosis, Tuesday wasn’t the time to parse words.

What happened in Buffalo Saturday was evil, pure and simple.

But so, too, was the murder Monday of Kyhara Tay of The Bronx, struck down by a bullet fired at someone else by gunman riding an electric scooter a full city block away. Her death, while lacking Buffalo’s high drama and potential political significance, was no less tragic.

Plus, truth to tell, it likely was more preventable.

Biden was surrounded by New York Democrats while in Buffalo — Gov. Hochul, Sens. Schumer and Gillibrand, and the leaders of the veto-proof Albany Legislature among them. This isn’t to make a partisan point, but simply to state the obvious: The party has had the state in a policy hammerlock for years now, and it needs to be held accountable for its mistakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10TZqe_0fhP8arP00
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects to the victims of Saturday’s shooting at a memorial across the street from the TOPS Market.
AP/Andrew Harnik

And few have been more consequential than the insanely wrongheaded criminal justice “reforms” of 2019. Combined with the Bill de Blasio administration’s public-safety fecklessness following 2020’s George Floyd riots, they have rendered city streets increasingly unsafe. Make that murderously unsafe; surely Kyhara Tay’s family wouldn’t argue.

And neither would Mayor Adams . After the shooting, “I went to the hospital and prayed with them,” he said. “The doctors stated that they were going to work on her throughout the night.”

But soon after, he said, “we lost her.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eCAMW_0fhP8arP00
Kyhara Tay was fatally shot in broad daylight by a gunman on a moped.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLIVC_0fhP8arP00
The young girl was not the suspect’s intended target.
NYPD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FILx4_0fhP8arP00
Mother of Kyhara Tay mourns the loss of her child at the memorial.
Robert Miller

Lost her to a soul-dead shooter on a scooter — to a fellow with no more respect for human life than the Buffalo gunman, but who might have been deterred by more vigorous law enforcement in New York City.

To that end, Adams went to Albany Tuesday with a clear message: I’ll refocus the NYPD on basics, if you recalibrate New York’s bail and criminal-procedure laws — and together we will help make New York a safer place for 11-year-olds on Bronx sidewalks.

Certainly the need for action is real. At least 40 children and teenagers have been shot so far this year — roughly 10% of the city’s firearms victims — and there’s no evidence of a decline from last year’s total of 138.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hb35S_0fhP8arP00
Mayor Eric Adams has vocalized his concerns with increasing gun violence in New York and hopes to find a solution to the issue.
Getty Images/ David Dee Delgado
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHhmE_0fhP8arP00
Police officers investigate the gruesome crime scene at the Tops Friendly Market.
AP/ Joshua Bessex

Doubtless some of the teens were complicit in their own injuries — gang violence is endemic in New York. But that doesn’t undercut the mayor’s message in the least; he’s already focusing on gangs, but he needs help.

And while several of the city’s DAs could be doing much more, it remains that only Albany can give the mayor what he needs: A reasonable reappraisal of the 2019 penal law changes — followed by a swift reform of those “reforms.”

Again, Tuesday’s focus was on Buffalo, correctly. But it remains that this year there have been at least 150 murders in New York City this year — or 15 Buffalos. This is a 20% increase from mid-May 2020. Which, in turn, was the first year following Albany’s penal-code mischief. Correlation shouldn’t be confused with causation, they say. But Eric Adams thinks there’s a connection, it’s his city that is suffering and he wants action.

He should get it, without delay.

bob@bobmcmanus.nyc

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bronx, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy