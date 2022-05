ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Now through Sunday, May 22, Asheville Humane Society is hosting a "Virtual Kitten Shower," as kitten season has arrived. As of mid-May, the shelter already has close to 100 kittens in foster care, and the virtual wish list through Amazon and other websites allows the foster volunteers and staff of AHS to provide the lifesaving items the kittens in their care need -- and to prepare them to be adoptable to their forever homes.

