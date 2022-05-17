ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Election staff addresses voting issues across Luzerne County

By Julie Dunphy
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As voters rush to the polls in this important election some ran into issues while trying to cast their vote in Luzerne County.

There were last-minute staffing issues, a polling location was locked, and user errors across Luzerne County as the polls opened.

This left many voters frustrated they couldn’t vote when they wanted to.

Who’s running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania?

“Sometimes this happens on Election Day morning,” said Denise Williams.

Williams, the chairperson for the Luzerne County Board of Elections is talking about delays to a handful of polling locations across the county.

“You get some user errors you get some poll workers needing assistance calling in,” explained Williams.

Eyewitness News received calls after the polls opened at 7 a.m. about problems across the county .

“It’s amazing not one machine in this place is working,” stated Pam Decinti.

The Luzerne County Bureau of Elections says the overwhelming majority of issues encountered were the result of user error and were quickly resolved by the active support staff.

Voters at a Plains Township polling place tell Eyewitness News they’re frustrated those problems weren’t resolved before people left.

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

“There’s a lot of people who’ve left so there’s a lot of votes that aren’t going to be cast if they don’t come back,” expressed Ron Winck Sr..

“Hopefully I can come back it’s not the poll workers but I am telling you Luzerne County better do something about this voting because this is ridiculous,” explained Decinti.

Not every polling location had problems.

“Very smooth, very easy going. Very fast, really didn’t have to wait that long,” said Abbey Green.

However, many voters said they were a bit disappointed by the lack of turnout.

“We always vote, you can’t complain if you don’t vote,” said Spencer Green.

The Bureau of Elections says the vast majority of polling places were fully staffed. Other issues Tuesday, a tabulator and four voting machines were replaced, due to power issues.

They urge anyone who was not able to vote Tuesday morning because of issues to return to cast their vote until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

