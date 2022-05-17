Candidates battle for wide-open Senate seat in PA

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The eyes of the nation are on Pennsylvania for one of the most closely watched races in the country.

It’s the battle for the U.S. Senate seat left wide open after Senator Pat Toomey announced he’s not seeking re-election.

A polling place on the East Mountain of Scranton where in a city of mostly registered Democrats, this polling place gets its fair share of Republican voters.

It was a year and a half ago when Republican Pat Toomey decided two terms for him were enough. With his seat soon to be open, it’s brought out a sea of candidates.

While pollsters believe registered democrats will vote for current Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman over three other democrat US Senate candidates in today’s primary, it gets trickier on the Republican side.

Recent polling shows of the seven GOP candidates still in the running, it’s a statistical dead heat among three particular candidates: Kathy Barnette, Bloomsburg native Dave McCormick, and Mehmet Oz.

Currently, the Senate is made up of 50 republicans, 48 democrats, and two independents to control.

Eyewitness News asked several voters here how important they believe today’s Pennsylvania primary is.

“Very. It has a lot to do with everything that goes down after. Everything that’s going to happen” stated Marlene Pica, a Republican voter.

“You know, they’re all good candidates. That’s the whole thing, you know, they are really good candidates. I don’t think they can go wrong whoever wins,” expressed Anthony Pica, a Republican voter.

“Direction of the whole country I think is very bad right now. Very bad. I’m not for open borders,” said Sharon Gabello, a Republican voter.

The US senate race is clearly sparking voter interest and turnout in this voter precinct.

Election officials here say through 2 p.m. Tuesday, they had more than 130 walk-in voters to go with the nearly 80 mail-in ballots they had received.

Each of the three republican voters you heard in this report said they voted for Mehmet Oz and that former president Donald Trump’s endorsement was one of the reasons they decided to vote for Oz.

