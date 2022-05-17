Newly released NY congressional maps raise concern about diversity in Hudson Valley, northern Bronx

Newly released congressional maps for New York are raising concerns about voter diversity in the Hudson Valley and North Bronx.

The new lines for New York's 16th Congressional District decrease its Black voter population by about 17%, according to Rep. Jamaal Bowman.

Instead of being connected to southern Westchester, voters in three mostly Black Bronx neighborhoods are scattered across other districts.

Members of the Westchester Black Women's Political Caucus say they are alarmed by separating two communities of interest.

"Housing, education, health, environmental justice, and transportation are issues that are shared along the Bronx-Westchester border," Subomi Macaulay, president of the Westchester Black Women's Political Caucus.

The new maps could lead to less diverse candidates representing the Hudson Valley in the House next year. The map could pit two first-term Black progressive Democrats against one another.

Rep. Mondaire Jones, who represents New York's 17th District, must choose to either run in the same district and face a primary from five-term Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney or primary Bowman.

The maps are open for public comment through Wednesday, and advocates encourage voters to speak up.