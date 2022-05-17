ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Newly released NY congressional maps raise concern about diversity in Hudson Valley, northern Bronx

By Jonathan Gordon
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ypBsE_0fhP7Adu00

Newly released congressional maps for New York are raising concerns about voter diversity in the Hudson Valley and North Bronx.

The new lines for New York's 16th Congressional District decrease its Black voter population by about 17%, according to Rep. Jamaal Bowman.

Instead of being connected to southern Westchester, voters in three mostly Black Bronx neighborhoods are scattered across other districts.

Members of the Westchester Black Women's Political Caucus say they are alarmed by separating two communities of interest.

"Housing, education, health, environmental justice, and transportation are issues that are shared along the Bronx-Westchester border," Subomi Macaulay, president of the Westchester Black Women's Political Caucus.

The new maps could lead to less diverse candidates representing the Hudson Valley in the House next year. The map could pit two first-term Black progressive Democrats against one another.

Rep. Mondaire Jones, who represents New York's 17th District, must choose to either run in the same district and face a primary from five-term Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney or primary Bowman.

The maps are open for public comment through Wednesday, and advocates encourage voters to speak up.

Comments / 1

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hudson Valley congressman enters New York City primary, faces de Blasio

A New York City congressional race that already includes former Mayor Bill de Blasio is getting more crowded with Hudson Valley Rep. Mondaire Jones announcing Saturday that he’s also running for the seat. Shortly after the final congressional district maps were released to the public early Saturday morning, Jones...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Hudson, NY
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
Bronx, NY
Government
Hudson, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
Hudson, NY
Society
whiteplainscnr.com

THEN ALONG CAME JONES! TALL THIN JONES! MONDAIRE JONES WILL OPPOSE BILL DE BLASIO IN NEW YORK’S 10TH DISTRICT PRIMARY. MONDAIRE JONES DECLARES CANDIDACY FOR NEWLY REDRAWN & “JUDGE-APPROVED” 10TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT IN LOWER MANHATTAN & BROOKLYN. JUDGE APPROVES REDRAWN CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS AS OF LAST NIGHT AT MIDNIGHT

Today, U.S. Representative Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) announced his reelection campaign for New York’s newly redrawn 10th Congressional District in New York City. The new NY-10 includes parts of the East and West Village of Manhattan, “Brownstone Brooklyn”, Bourough Park. Former Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio announced Friday he would run for the new District 10 seat because it “has no incumbent.” Now with Mondaire Jones coming into the contest, Mr. de Blasio has one.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Sean Patrick Maloney
The Staten Island Advance

MTA, NYPD launch crackdown on fake, obstructed license plates

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Those with bogus license plates, beware: The MTA is keeping an eye out for you. On Friday, the agency, along with leaders from the NYPD, State Police, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and New York City Sheriff’s Office announced a crackdown on motorists who use fake, obscured, or covered license plates to deliberately avoid paying tolls and evade speed and red-light cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Head to These Westchester County Waterside Bars for Epic Views

Is there anything better than savoring a warm-weather cocktail in Westchester County while taking in magnificent waterfront views?. It doesn’t get much more summery than a glass of rosé on the riverfront terrace at this Dobbs Ferry institution, especially when that glass turns into a bottle at sunset.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#The Bronx#Diversity#Racism#House
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Wan, others named to Appellate Division

Four New York State judges — including Brooklyn’s State Supreme Court Justice Lillian Wan — have been appointed to the state’s Appellate Division, Second Department, headquartered in Brooklyn. “Appointing upstanding and experienced judges is one of our first lines of defense against injustice,” Hochul said. “I...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
News 12

No lifeguards on duty this weekend at NYC beaches

If you're heading to the beach this weekend due to the hot weather, keep in mind that lifeguards will not be on duty. New York City beaches will officially reopen for swimming on Memorial Day weekend, according to the Department of Parks and Recreation. There is also a risk of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thevillagesun.com

Grace Lee racks up congressional endorsements in Assembly race

BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Grace Lee picked up two major endorsements this week in her campaign for Assembly in Lower Manhattan’s District 65 as she won the backing of Congressmembers Grace Meng and Hakeem Jeffries. ​“I’m proud to endorse my friend Grace Lee for New York State Assembly,”...
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

News 12

76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy