Unity monument unveiling set May 21

RICH SQUARE – Martha Davis Warren, a resident of Rich Square, N.C. died on May 15, 2022, at the Rich Square Villa, eight days after celebrating her 100th birthday. Martha was born in Conway, N.C. on May 7, 1922, and graduated from Conway High School in 1939, where she was a member of the basketball team. In 1942, she married William Elmo Davis, Sr., also of Conway, who died of a hunting accident in 1944. In 1954, she married Wilson Warren and moved to Rich Square where she became an active member of the Rich Square Baptist Church, the Rich Square Garden Club and various other civic organizations until she moved to The Fountains at the Albemarle in 2013. Martha worked in retail in Conway prior to her second marriage and her move to Rich Square. In her later years, she was very proud to identify herself as a farmer, operating her family farms in Conway.

RICH SQUARE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO