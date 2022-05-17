ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, NC

Murfreesboro Historical Association to host antiques display

By Contributor
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
 4 days ago

MURFREESBORO – The Murfreesboro Historical Association (MHA) will host a Show and Tell antiques display from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at the Rea Museum, 409...

www.roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Byrum, Ryan reelected to Gates County Board of Education

Two incumbent members of the Gates County Board of Education emerged victorious over their respective challengers during Tuesday’s Primary Election. According to the unofficial results of this non-partisan race, veteran School Board member Leslie Byrum easily defeated Phil A. Kiver, 1,318-313, to earn another term as the District 5 representative.
GATES COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Recount called in Northampton

Three seats on Northampton County’s Board of Commissioners were up for grabs on this year’s ballot. According to the unofficial results of Tuesday’s primary election, however, one incumbent commissioner will be facing a recount to see if the numbers shift in her favor. That extremely close commissioner...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Branch earns victory in superior court judge race

Chief District Court Judge Brenda Green Branch will be the new Halifax County Superior Court judge after her victory over the sitting judge and a Roanoke Rapids attorney who sought the seat. According to unofficial results, Branch got 46.98 percent of the votes to defeat Judge Norlan Graves and attorney...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Martha D. Warren

RICH SQUARE – Martha Davis Warren, a resident of Rich Square, N.C. died on May 15, 2022, at the Rich Square Villa, eight days after celebrating her 100th birthday. Martha was born in Conway, N.C. on May 7, 1922, and graduated from Conway High School in 1939, where she was a member of the basketball team. In 1942, she married William Elmo Davis, Sr., also of Conway, who died of a hunting accident in 1944. In 1954, she married Wilson Warren and moved to Rich Square where she became an active member of the Rich Square Baptist Church, the Rich Square Garden Club and various other civic organizations until she moved to The Fountains at the Albemarle in 2013. Martha worked in retail in Conway prior to her second marriage and her move to Rich Square. In her later years, she was very proud to identify herself as a farmer, operating her family farms in Conway.
RICH SQUARE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Ruffin wins battle for Bertie Sheriff

With no known opposition standing in his way later this year, current Bertie County Deputy Tyrone Ruffin will become the highest-ranking law enforcement officer in the county. The unofficial results from Tuesday’s Primary saw Ruffin earn the majority approval of the Democratic voters as he topped the balloting in a three-man race to replace retiring Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Scott tops Summey in DA’s race

Kim Gourrier Scott will replace her boss. In a tight battle to see who will succeed retiring local District Attorney Valerie Asbell, that job will fall into the hands of Scott, a current Assistant District Attorney on Asbell’s staff. Scott used a wide margin of victory in Northampton County...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Ahoskie Election Results

AHOSKIE – Two incumbents on the Ahoskie Town Council were successful in an effort to retain their seats following Tuesday’s election. However, another incumbent saw their reelection bid come up short. According to the unofficial election results, Charles Freeman and Roy Sharpe each won another term in office....
AHOSKIE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Gates County High School among winners of NCHSAA Commissioner’s Cup award

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has recognized eight schools with Commissioner’s Cup Awards for Community Service. Gates County High School was among the winners. The Commissioner’s Cup Competition winners for the 2021-2022 Academic Year participated in and documented a team or athletic associated group performing some...
GATES COUNTY, NC

