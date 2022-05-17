CDC: COVID-19 testing before flying domestically now recommended
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for travel suggesting Americans flying domestically should get tested for COVID-19 “as close to the time of departure as possible.”
On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced Tuesday that all Americans can now receive a third round of free COVID-19 tests in the mail.
Here is how you can order a free COVID-19 test:
Visit COVIDTests.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.
Each household is eligible for up to eight additional tests.
