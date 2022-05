The Law Day Committee, chaired by Lori Kilpeck and John Thomas of the Lake County Bar Association, held its annual Law Day celebration at LaMalfa in Mentor on May 6. Law Day was established by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1958 and is celebrated every year on May 1 to mark the nation’s commitment to respecting the rule of law. The Law Day theme for 2022 was “Toward a More Perfect Union: The Constitution in Times of Change,” and the Law Day Committee was honored to have retired Justice Terrence O’Donnell from the Ohio Supreme Court as the keynote speaker.

