Matt Harvey suspended 60 games for distributing oxycodone

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey was given a 60-game suspension by MLB on Tuesday for distributing oxycodone, the league announced.

In February, Harvey testified in federal court that he was introduced to oxycodone -- a prescription pain medicine classified as a drug of abuse by MLB -- by Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019. Later that year, Skaggs was found unresponsive in a hotel room and was later pronounced dead.

Earlier this year, former Angels director of communications Eric Kay was convicted of distributing fentanyl and causing the death of Skaggs.

Harvey, 33, also admitted in February to regularly using cocaine and Percocet during his MLB career, and said he shared some pills with Skaggs before his death.

Harvey earned All-Star honors in 2013 while he was with the New York Mets. More recently, he's had brief stints with the Cincinnati Reds, Angels, and Kansas City Royals before joining the Orioles in 2021. Last season, he finished the year with a 6-14 record and 6.27 ERA. He hasn't appeared in a game this season.