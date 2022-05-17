Crime tip leads police to dead body in Coffeyville, Kan.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Local authorities and the KBI investigate a possible homicide after a man was shot and killed inside a Coffeyville home.

On Monday, May 16, at around 10:25 a.m., the Kansas City Missouri Police Department contacted the Coffeyville Police Department. Officers in KCMO say they received a crime-line tip indicating a dead body could be found at 1301 W. 7th St. in Coffeyville, Kansas.

When Coffeyville Police Officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with a 61-year-old male. Police say they questioned him before entering the residence.

Officers then located a body that sustained gunshot wounds while searching the home. Officers pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to the KBI.

Later, officers detained the 61-year-old on unrelated charges according to the police report.

