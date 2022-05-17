ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, NC

Murfreesboro to receive asset inventory grant for water system

By Holly Taylor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURFREESBORO – After moving forward with an effort to seek an Asset Inventory and Assessment (AIA) grant last September, the Murfreesboro Town Council approved a resolution at their meeting on May 11 to receive the grant funds. The $150,000 AIA grant will be used to conduct an assessment...

roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Byrum, Ryan reelected to Gates County Board of Education

Two incumbent members of the Gates County Board of Education emerged victorious over their respective challengers during Tuesday’s Primary Election. According to the unofficial results of this non-partisan race, veteran School Board member Leslie Byrum easily defeated Phil A. Kiver, 1,318-313, to earn another term as the District 5 representative.
GATES COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Recount called in Northampton

Three seats on Northampton County’s Board of Commissioners were up for grabs on this year’s ballot. According to the unofficial results of Tuesday’s primary election, however, one incumbent commissioner will be facing a recount to see if the numbers shift in her favor. That extremely close commissioner...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Branch earns victory in superior court judge race

Chief District Court Judge Brenda Green Branch will be the new Halifax County Superior Court judge after her victory over the sitting judge and a Roanoke Rapids attorney who sought the seat. According to unofficial results, Branch got 46.98 percent of the votes to defeat Judge Norlan Graves and attorney...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Community activist elected Elizabeth City mayor

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The community activist who helped lead protests after the death of Andrew Brown Jr. in April 2021 has been elected mayor of Elizabeth City. Kirk Rivers, the mayor-elect, is a former Elizabeth City council member. Rivers received more than fifty percent of the vote. Following Brown’s death, Rivers led days […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
City
Murfreesboro, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Scott tops Summey in DA’s race

Kim Gourrier Scott will replace her boss. In a tight battle to see who will succeed retiring local District Attorney Valerie Asbell, that job will fall into the hands of Scott, a current Assistant District Attorney on Asbell’s staff. Scott used a wide margin of victory in Northampton County...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

State to take over social services in North Carolina county

A North Carolina agency is assuming temporary control of a portion of a county social services department after an investigation revealed systemic problems. On Monday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will temporarily assume leadership of child welfare services at the Bertie County Department of Social Services. A news release said the investigation revealed a lack of adequate training, supervision and capacity to deliver appropriate child welfare services. The release said the move is authorized under state law, and has the support of the county and the department. DHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley said working with county leaders would strengthen its ability to deliver child welfare services.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Smith wins NC GOP 1st Congressional District race over Roberson

A tale of two Sandys has come to an end as previous GOP nominee Sandy Smith has won over Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson in North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District GOP primary race. With all 270 precincts reporting, Smith had 13,571 votes or 31% compared to Roberson’s 11,563 or 27%.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Martha D. Warren

RICH SQUARE – Martha Davis Warren, a resident of Rich Square, N.C. died on May 15, 2022, at the Rich Square Villa, eight days after celebrating her 100th birthday. Martha was born in Conway, N.C. on May 7, 1922, and graduated from Conway High School in 1939, where she was a member of the basketball team. In 1942, she married William Elmo Davis, Sr., also of Conway, who died of a hunting accident in 1944. In 1954, she married Wilson Warren and moved to Rich Square where she became an active member of the Rich Square Baptist Church, the Rich Square Garden Club and various other civic organizations until she moved to The Fountains at the Albemarle in 2013. Martha worked in retail in Conway prior to her second marriage and her move to Rich Square. In her later years, she was very proud to identify herself as a farmer, operating her family farms in Conway.
RICH SQUARE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Gates County High School among winners of NCHSAA Commissioner’s Cup award

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has recognized eight schools with Commissioner’s Cup Awards for Community Service. Gates County High School was among the winners. The Commissioner’s Cup Competition winners for the 2021-2022 Academic Year participated in and documented a team or athletic associated group performing some...
GATES COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Massive hole left on KDH beach

(Town of Kill Devil Hills) The town of Kill Devil Hills posted this message and photo on its Facebook page on the morning of May 17. Why is our Ocean Rescue Supervisor standing in a large hole with a frustrated look on his face, you may ask? Because someone decided to dig a massive hole on our beach and leave it unattended. I guess we need to say it a little louder for the people in the back. Digging holes on the beach and leaving them unattended is extremely dangerous!!!
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WITN

Two men booked in Pitt County on drug charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Pitt County on drug charges. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Aveon Collins-Smith and 24-year-old Akyree Collins-Smith were arrested on Friday after detectives stopped a vehicle due to a traffic violation. Deputies say 24-year-old Aveon Collins-Smith was...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Crime rising along New Bern Avenue in Raleigh

The Raleigh Police Department provided WRAL News with data that shows there were 1,236 emergency calls in the month of April 2022 in the stretch New Bern Avenue from downtown Raleigh to the eastern city limit. Reporter: Amanda Lamb. Photographer: Lauren DesArmo.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Greenville man wanted for attempted murder in Washington shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington police are actively looking for a suspect from Greenville who they said is wanted in a shooting that happened last Sunday. An investigation has led police to obtain a warrant for the arrest of Markis Rasann Allen of Greenville. The arrest warrant is for one count of Attempted Murder. Police […]
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Feds: Heroin, meth dealer from Goldsboro sentenced to 25 years in prison

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man convicted of distributing heroin and more than 25 pounds of methamphetamines will spend 25 years in prison, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday that Edquan Battle, 35, received a 300-month sentence following his conviction on conspiracy...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Two arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust

STOKES, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were arrested after deputies obtained a search warrant after finding cocaine in a vehicle during a traffic stop on May 13, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies conducted the stop due to a traffic violation. Upon finding cocaine in the vehicle, they obtained a search warrant for […]
PITT COUNTY, NC

