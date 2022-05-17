ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesboro, NY

Go Red for Women Luncheon Wednesday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITESBORO — The American Heart Association is inviting women to reclaim their rhythm as the Go Red for Women Luncheon returns in-person from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Hart’s Hill Inn, 135 Clinton St. The doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and...

Hundreds gather to fight heart disease in women

WHITESBORO — It was a sea of red as more than 200 guests gathered for lunch Wednesday at Hart’s Hill Inn, 135 Clinton St., Whitesboro, to join the American Heart Association (AHA) in the fight against heart disease at the first in-person Go Red for Women Luncheon since 2020.
WHITESBORO, NY
Company offers free house cleaning to cancer patients

WATERVILLE — Home Sweet Home Cleaning & Gardening, LLC has teamed up with Cleaning for a Reason, a nonprofit, to provide free house cleaning to cancer patients throughout the United States and Canada. Through the partnership with Cleaning for a Reason, Home Sweet Home Cleaning & Gardening supports two...
ONEIDA, NY
Sign-up for June Food $en$e

Registration for the June Food $en$e program — open to everyone regardless of income — will be held in Rome, Town of Lee, Camden, Holland Patent, and Oneida. Food $en$e is a discount food program provided by the Central New York Food Bank. Everyone is welcome to participate. There are no income guidelines. The $20.50 per unit cost is payable at the time of registration by cash or food stamps. Multiple units can be purchased. There are also extras which can be purchased with or without the basic unit. Sign-ups are scheduled at:
ONEIDA, NY
Buttenschon honors pair of veterans at dinner

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, Marcy, spoke at the 5th Annual Veterans’ Recognition Dinner at the Lake Delta Inn on Wednesday. The event was sponsored by the Lake Delta Kiwanis Club and honored James Furgal of Clinton and Ronald C. Barry of Rome — both Vietnam-era veterans from the Mohawk Valley.
ROME, NY
Area scholar initiated into honor society

CLEVELAND — Amelia Ouellette, of Cleveland, was recently initiated into the University at Albany Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year, according to the announcement by the honor society.
CLEVELAND, NY
Reunion to be held for all RFA graduates

A reunion will be held for all Rome Free Academy graduates Aug. 12-14 at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino on Patrick Road in Verona. The event is being hosted by the RFA Class of 1959. Activities are as follows:. -Friday, Aug. 12: Light Hors d’Oeuvres at 6 p.m. and...
VERONA, NY
SUNY Morrisville professor lauded for dedication

MORRISVILLE — There’s no mistaking SUNY Morrisville Professor Sheila Marshman’s compelling dedication as a teacher, according to college officials. “My purpose is to help others find theirs,” she said. She has spent the last two decades devoting her life to that teaching philosophy, officials said....
MORRISVILLE, NY
New site moves closer to reality for rural outreach program

HOLLAND PATENT — The Foothills Rural Community Ministry, a non-denominational, multi-program outreach organization has successfully closed on a new parcel of land where it aims to build a larger and safer facility. The purchase of the land at the new location — at 8583 Route 365 in Floyd to...
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
Sarah
Minicozzi to receive Manfred scholarship

Lilyann Minicozzi, a senior at Rome Free Academy, is the 2022 winner of the Robert D. Manfred Scholarship, according to an announcement by scholarship officials. As a result, she will receive up to $40,000 towards the cost of her college education. Minicozzi is ranked third in her class of 373....
ROME, NY
Memorial Day event returns to village with vice admiral

HOLLAND PATENT — The Holland Patent American Legion Roberts Post 161 has announced Vice Admiral Ron Boxall will join with the local veterans organization for its Memorial Day parade and services. Roberts Post officials said the parade had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of COIVD-19 restrictions,...
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
MVCC nursing students celebrated at Pinning Ceremony

On Thursday, May 12, Mohawk Valley Community College celebrated its graduating Nursing students with a Pinning Ceremony. The ceremony is an annual tradition with historical roots in the 12th century which honors the students as they complete their coursework and clinicals. Individual student awards also were distributed during the ceremony.
ROME, NY
Cazenovia businessman announces run for congress in 22nd District

CAZENOVIA — Steve Wells, Madison County resident, founding partner of Syracuse-based American Food and Vending Corporation, and former criminal prosecutor, has announced he will seek election in the newly formed 22nd Congressional District, which includes Onondaga County, Madison County, and Oneida County:. “I simply cannot watch from the sidelines...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Virginia ‘Ginny’ Rabe

Virginia (Ginny) Rabe passed away peacefully on May 16, 2022. She was born on the Wisniewski farm in Boonville, NY, on April 6, 1934, the last of twelve children of an immigrant Polish couple, Frank and Mary Wielka Wisniewski. Ginny attended the one room schoolhouse just down the road from the farm on Potato Hill where she helped teach the younger students and graduated several years ahead of schedule, becoming an accomplished pianist along the way. She later attended a secretarial school and went on to graduate from the Cortland State Teachers School, majoring in Biology. Using her degree, she taught Science in several local school districts including West Canada Valley, Holland Patent, New Hartford, Rome, the New York State School for the Deaf and she substitute taught during and after her teaching career. Along the way she mentored hundreds of students who were no doubt grateful for her tutelage.
ROME, NY
Officers recognized during awards ceremony in Utica

UTICA — Members of the Utica Police Department and their families gathered on Thursday to hold their annual awards ceremony, honoring the men and women in uniform for their law enforcement achievements over the past year. The ceremony was held at Daniele’s at Valley View on the Memorial Parkway....
UTICA, NY
Jeannette A. Marriott

Jeannette A. Marriott, 81, of New Hartford, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022, at the Abraham House of Rome. She was born on November 12, 1940, a daughter of the late Paul and Felicia Malarzo Cesari. Jeannette was a graduate of Westmoreland High School and was a member of St. John the Baptist Church of Rome. She was formerly united in marriage to James McCann, together they raised two children, Brian and Nadine. On June 20, 1992, Jeannette went on to marry William A. Bush. William predeceased Jeannette on March 29, 2000. On April 3, 2002, she married William Marriott. William passed away on November 7, 2019. Jeannette was formerly employed as an insurance agent with Falcone & McCann Insurance Agency of Rome, she also worked as a Bank Teller at the Revere Credit Union. Jeannette later accepted a position as an accountant with G.W. Bryant Core Sons Inc. of Blossvale, where she worked for most of her later years until retirement.
ROME, NY
Sazón Frank Restaurant celebrates grand opening

UTICA — It’s been over a year since Nieve Nunez began operating her family business Sazón Frank Restaurant in Utica, but she finally got to celebrate a grand opening with the city. Sazón Frank Restaurant has been open since February 2021, but due to COVID restrictions, they...
UTICA, NY
Funeral notices — May 21, 2022

BAURER — Elizabeth A. Bauer, 84, of Rome, on May 18, 2022. Services 11 a.m. Monday at St. Peter’s Church. Calling hours 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, 418 N. George St., Rome. Contributions to Rome Rescue Mission or American Cancer Society. BEAUPRE — Elizabeth...
ROME, NY
Henry M. Jaworski

Henry M. Jaworski, 97, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, in the comfort of his home, with his family by his side. Born on July 2, 1924, in Łomza, Poland, Henry was the son of the late Mieczyslaw and Henryka Brodowska Jaworski. On October 4, 1952, he married Bertha Skiba in St. Stanislaus Church. They shared a blessed union of over 59 years prior to her passing on August 27, 2012. Henry was in the 8th English Army, 3rd Karpassion Division Single Corps, 3rd Division Infantry in Siberia and served also in Russia, Italy and England from 1942- 1948. He was Honored with the Cross of Valor (Poland) for his actions in the war. He was employed as a Mental Hygiene Therapy Aide at Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center for 28 years, until his retirement in 1986. Henry was a member of Holy Trinity Church were he also was an usher, a 4th Degree Knight of Knights of Columbus, William E. Burke Council #189, White Eagle Association, the Polish Community Club, Kopernik Memorial Association, Polish Combatants of World War II SPK 13, Polish Legion of American Veterans Walter Skiba Post #20, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #140.
UTICA, NY
Nearly 100 people turn out for Oneida DRI meeting

ONEIDA — The tables were packed at the Kallet Civic Center for the second public comment meeting regarding Oneida's Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). Residents and other interested parties were invited to meet on Wednesday night to be given an overview of the DRI and share their thoughts on the 19 projects competing for a piece of the $10 million awarded to the city by the state. Nearly 100 people, young and old, came out to participate from all over Oneida and beyond.
ONEIDA, NY
GALLERY: "Through the Looking Glass" with Oneida Parks and Recreations - May 20, 2022

The Oneida Parks and Recreations Department held its "Through the Looking Glass" event in collaboration with the Bogardus Performing Arts Center Friday recreating scenes from the beloved story "Alice in Wonderland" such as flamingo croquet. Actors from Bogardus occupied store fronts at Oneida Office Supply, Callee 1945 Cheese Shop, NY Process Express, and Bella Vita Cafe.
ONEIDA, NY

