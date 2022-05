The 2022 Preakness Stakes is in the books, and Early Voting emerged victorious. Here is the complete finishing order for the race. The second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, took place on Saturday, May 21. There was no chance at the Triple Crown being accomplished this year, after Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike opted out of the race. Despite this, there was still plenty to be excited about.

SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO