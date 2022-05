With no known opposition standing in his way later this year, current Bertie County Deputy Tyrone Ruffin will become the highest-ranking law enforcement officer in the county. The unofficial results from Tuesday’s Primary saw Ruffin earn the majority approval of the Democratic voters as he topped the balloting in a three-man race to replace retiring Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.

