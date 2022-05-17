Robbery suspect caught on camera punching hotel clerk in the face in attempt to steal her purse

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the charge or arrest of the suspect responsible for a robbery by force on May 1.

At about 5 a.m., video shows two men were leaving a hotel at the 2900 block of West Sam Houston Parkway.

As one of the men passed by the front desk, he noticed the hotel clerk's purse sitting on the counter in the back office, police say.

The man then walked into the back office, grabbed the purse, and then started to walk out of the hotel.

The suspect punched the clerk in the face when she tried to stop him and then ran out of the hotel and got into a black Chevrolet Malibu.

The suspect is described as a Black man, who is 25 to 30 years old. He is about 5 feet 3 inches, 150 to 160 pounds, with brown hair, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and light-colored sweat pants.