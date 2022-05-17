Severe Weather Statement issued for Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 03:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Harrison; Monona; Shelby FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Burt, Colfax, Dodge and Washington Counties. In Iowa, Monona, Harrison and Shelby Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

HARRISON COUNTY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO