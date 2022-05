A Herculaneum man was seriously injured Monday evening, May 16, when he crashed a scooter on I-55 south of Hwy. M in Barnhart, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:30 p.m., Shane M. Tilman, 24, of Herculaneum was riding a 2019 Yamaha SMAX south on the interstate when he lost control of the scooter, which fell on its left side and ejected him, the report said.

HERCULANEUM, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO