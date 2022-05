SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We could see a few showers and spotty thunderstorms this morning. Then we should be partly to mostly cloudy around the region. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Today will be a First Alert Weather Day for the eastern parts of the Dakota News Now coverage area, mainly along and east of I-29. There is a Slight Risk of severe weather in place - a level 2 out of 5. Main threats this evening into tonight will be for large hail and strong wind gusts.

