Elkhart, IN

Elkhart PD honor fallen officers during National Police Week

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice identified the suspect as 31-year-old...

ABC7 Chicago

2 dead, 3 injured in 'targeted' shooting in northern Indiana, police say

Two people are dead and three injured after what appears to have been a targeted shooting at a home in northern Indiana, police said. The incident occurred Saturday around 3:20 p.m., when an emergency call reported that five people had been "severely injured" in a shooting, the Goshen Police Department said on Facebook.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police officer hit by vehicle at scene of accident

ELKHART, Ind. – An officer with the Elkhart Police Department was struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning while at the scene of a crash, police reported. At 4:47 a.m., dispatch got a call about a two-vehicle crash at W. Hively and Benham Avenues. While directing traffic at the...
ELKHART, IN
wfft.com

Coroner IDs Fort Wayne woman killed in crash on Lindenwood Avenue

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a crash near the University of St. Francis campus. At 3:35 p.m. Monday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Lindenwood Avenue. Tags. Crime. Coroner IDs Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police searching for person in theft investigation

ELKHART, Ind. – The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in a parking lot theft investigation. The theft took place on May 17 at the CVS Pharmacy located at 3600 Cassopolis Street. If you have any information on...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Michigan woman arrested on drug, gun charges

A Michigan woman has been arrested in downtown South Bend on drug and gun charges. An Indiana State Trooper saw the driver of a Yamaha motorcycle commit several moving violations in the area of Michigan and Bronson Streets. During the stop, the trooper found that the motorcycle’s passenger had a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Man who led police on Kosciusko County chase facing drug-related charges

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who led Indiana State Troopers on a chase in Kosciusko County earlier this week is now facing several charges involving meth. Austin Zarse, 27, was charged with three counts of Dealing Methamphetamine in excess of 10 grams, three counts of Possession Methamphetamine in excess of 28 grams, Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, and Resisting Law Enforcement.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Oregon-Davis students take part in ‘Mini Relay for Life’

Man sentenced to 76 years for 2018 Pulaski County murder, arson. Danny Clark, 51, was found guilty on several charges surrounding the death of William Toosley. South Bend man sentenced to 65 years in prison for 2020 deadly shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Troyon Scott, 22, has been sentenced to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Kimarie Wright charged with murder & manslaughter for deadly downtown shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kimarie Wright, 26, has been charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter. It comes after police say Wright shot and killed 32-year-old Kaylynn Davidson outside a restaurant in Downtown South Bend Tuesday night. According to charging documents, investigators say officers were dispatched to Linden Grill around...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend man found guilty in Lateisha Burnett murder

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, a jury found a South Bend man guilty of murder. 42-year-old Kenneth Dogan has been found guilty in the murder of 28-year-old Lateisha Burnett, of South Bend. The jury also found Dogan guilty of criminal recklessness and invasion of privacy. In the early...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Motorcycle driver dies following U.S. 20 crash

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – A 24-year-old Idaho man has died following a crash on U.S. 20 Thursday afternoon, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announced. At 4:20 p.m., a deputy was in the area of U.S. 20 and Michigan Street but she heard the sound of a crash nearby.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Man suffers serious injuries after moped crash in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Elkhart County are investigating a crash involving a moped. It happened Thursday just after 9:50 p.m. on County Road 26 just west of County Road 9. Police say a 49-year-old man was driving a moped eastbound on County Road 26 when he drove off the road and crashed into a curb.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

South Bend shooting sends one person to the hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officials reported that they received a call just before 9 p.m. on Thursday concerning a shooting believed to have occurred near Johnson Street that sent one person to the hospital. The victim was transported to the hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening, officials say. ABC57...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WOWO News

Victim Identified In Tuesday Cement Truck Crash In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the man who crashed into a cement truck on Tuesday has died from his injuries. According to reports from Indiana State Police, the cement truck was headed south on US 27 when an SUV was crossing US 27 from Flatrock Road. The report indicates that the SUV did not yield the right of way to the cement truck, causing the crash. The driver of the SUV, 68-year-old Randolph Kearby of Columbia City was first said to be in critical condition but later died from their injuries Thursday morning, according to the coroner. The driver of the cement truck was reported to have only suffered minor injuries. Kearby’s death was ruled an accident, marking the 16th fatal motor vehicle crash in Allen County so far this year.
FORT WAYNE, IN

