Michigan State

Right to Life Michigan holds press conference on abortion ruling

 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Right to Life Michigan, an anti-abortion advocacy group, is reacting to a ruling handed down by the Michigan Court of Claims that stopped the enforcement of a 1931 Michigan law that would ban abortion if Roe V. Wade is overturned.

Earlier on Tuesday, Planned Parenthood held a similar conference on the ruling.

You can watch Right to Life’s reaction in the video player above.

FURTHER COVERAGE: MI court stops enforcement of 1931 abortion law

Benson: Trump called for me to be executed

In an interview this week with NBC News, Benson revealed for the first time that a White House source told her President Trump suggested in a private meeting that Benson should be arrested for treason and executed.
Michigan State
Lansing, MI
Michigan Government
Michigan Sports
Bart Goldberg on his priorities in Congress

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Capital Rundown caught up with Democrat Bart Goldberg who is running against incumbent Republican Tim Walberg in Michigan's fifth congressional district. In this week's Rundown, he explained why he thinks the best one for the job. "There are so many issues where Washington DC has really failed to address the […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Whitmer signs legislation to combat opioid crisis

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A three-bill package was signed Thursday that will funnel $800 million dollars into treatment, prevention and mental health in response to the opioid crisis. The opioid crisis touches families across our state, which is why it's so crucial to ensure that Michiganders facing substance use issues have the support and resources […]
LANSING, MI
