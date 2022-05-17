Right to Life Michigan holds press conference on abortion ruling
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Right to Life Michigan, an anti-abortion advocacy group, is reacting to a ruling handed down by the Michigan Court of Claims that stopped the enforcement of a 1931 Michigan law that would ban abortion if Roe V. Wade is overturned.
Earlier on Tuesday, Planned Parenthood held a similar conference on the ruling.
You can watch Right to Life’s reaction in the video player above.
FURTHER COVERAGE: MI court stops enforcement of 1931 abortion law
