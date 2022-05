Late Thursday, Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order activating the Minnesota National Guard to support flood operations in Northeastern Minnesota. “As severe weather pushes flooding beyond historic highs, I’m incredibly grateful that the members of our National Guard have again raised their hands to help their neighbors,” Governor Walz said in a press release. “I’ve seen firsthand the impact flooding is having on our farmers and communities, and we will ensure that our fellow Minnesotans continue to receive the support they need.”

