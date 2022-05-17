ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

Gun Lake Casino to break ground on hotel, Aquadome

By Christa Ferguson
WLNS
 4 days ago

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Gun Lake Casino near Wayland is getting ready for its next expansion project: a hotel and resort.

Leaders from the Gun Lake tribe and casino will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the Phase 5 expansion. The estimated $300 million project includes building a 15-story, 252-room hotel on the west side of the casino. The expansion will also feature the Aquadome, which will be three pools inside a 32,000-square-foot glass dome.

Tuesday’s announcement comes exactly eight months after Gun Lake Casino celebrated the grand opening of its Phase 4 expansion, a $100 million project that included more casino floor, 500 slot machines, more than a dozen table games and three restaurants: CBK, Shkode Chophouse and 131 Sportsbar and Lounge.

    A September 2021 photo shows the new Big Wheel electronic game at Gun Lake Casino.
    A September 2021 photo gives a bird’s eye view of Gun Lake Casino’s Shkodè Chophouse.
    A photo taken in September 2021 gives a bird’s-eye view of Gun Lake Casino’s new restaurant, Craft Bar Kitchen.
    A photo taken in September 2021 gives a bird’s-eye view of Gun Lake Casino’s new restaurant, 131 Sportsbar & Lounge.
Inside Gun Lake Casino’s expansion: 10 features to look for

Adding a hotel and resort has been part of the tribe’s plans for more than a year as it strives to make Gun Lake Casino “an entertainment destination of the Midwest,” a Tuesday news release states.

Gun Lake Casino announced its plans for a hotel and entertainment venue in April 2021 . Since the casino opened in 2011, visitors planning a longer stay have had to find hotels and lodging elsewhere.

A spokesperson for Gun Lake Casino says the Phase 5 expansion is expected to have a $650 million impact on the economy.

Creating a ‘culinary destination’: What’s on the menu at Gun Lake Casino

Project leaders are expected to share more details about the hotel and resort during Thursday’s groundbreaking event, which will start at 11 a.m. in the casino’s West parking lot on 129th Avenue just east of US-131.

MLive

Liquor licenses sought by Norton Shores Mexican restaurant, iconic breakfast spot

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Two eateries in Norton Shores, one of them an iconic breakfast joint, are seeking liquor licenses and, in one case, live entertainment. The Cherokee Restaurant, a beloved breakfast spot that recently changed hands, is seeking a transfer of a liquor license granted to a downtown establishment that never got off the ground, according to state records.
fox2detroit.com

Motorcyclist hit by distracted driver in west Michigan

WILCOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police believe a driver was distracted when she hit a motorcyclist Thursday in west Michigan. A 29-year-old Rothbury man was riding his Yamaha motorcycle east on 1 Mile Road in Wilcox Township when a driver headed west in a Toyota Rav4 crossed the centerline and hit him.
K102.5

4 Michigan Teens Made A Costly Mistake When They Jumped Off Pier

Four Michiganders learned the hard way that you can't jump off the South Haven pier without facing some serious consequences. The South Haven police say four people jumped off the South Haven pier on Friday, May, 13th and when they got out of Lake Michigan they were each handed a ticket for $1,000.
WLNS

Jackson firefighters work to raise money for fallen heroes

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Nestled in the Cascades in Jackson rests a piece of history. It’s steel from tower two that was recovered nearly 40 feet from under ground zero following the September 11th attacks. “It’s piece of history that can not be forgotten,” said Blackman Township Firefighter, Jan Ganzel. For Ganzel, looking down on this piece […]
JACKSON, MI
WOOD

Huge antique show happening this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Antique lovers will enjoy a special event going on this weekend in Barry County! Today, Mary Beth from Warehouse One Antiques in Grand Rapids joins us to tell us what they have going on!. Barry County Antique Show. Barry County Fairgrounds. 1350 Highway 37...
The Grand Rapids Press

See who’s setting up shop in Muskegon’s Western Market tiny stores

MUSKEGON, MI – Tiny shops in downtown Muskegon known as Western Market will open next week with new and returning vendors. The 17 “chalets” lining West Western Avenue between First and Second streets are owned by the city of Muskegon. They debuted six years ago with the dual purpose of filling empty space on the city’s main street and serving as retail and restaurant incubators.
WOOD

You need to stop at Fortino’s in Grand Haven

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You can’t go to Grand Haven without making a stop at Fortino’s. The store in downtown Grand Haven has been around since 1911. It started as a fruit and cigar stand and evolved into a gourmet food, nut and candy company! The name Fortino’s conjures the smell of fresh-roasted peanuts wafting into the Grand Haven street and of chocolate that melts in your mouth, of fine wines, beers and spirits and most importantly, of the small-town friendliness you get when you walk in the door.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Muskegon Heights launching ‘Beautify the Heights, Help Fight Blight’ clean-up campaign Saturday

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS - The city of Muskegon Heights is launching its “Beautify the Heights, Help Fight Blight” clean-up campaign Saturday with its community partners. “This community empowerment-driven clean-up is engaging residents, businesses, community stakeholders, and volunteers to help curb blight and beautify all sections of the city throughout the city’s entire summer,” according to a city press release.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
MLive

Kent County asks community how it should spend share of $127.6 million in federal stimulus funds

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County officials want to hear from residents on how they should spend some of the $127.6 million in federal stimulus dollars they received last year. On Friday, May 20, county officials announced three upcoming community forums, a survey on how the county should prioritize the dollars and an online portal for people and organizations to request funding for their programs and project ideas.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WLNS

