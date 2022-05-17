ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banner Medical Center to open teen center

By Anne Simmons
 4 days ago
Teens at Banner Diamond Children’s Medical Center will soon have a space of their own: The new Teen Lounge will provide young patients a place to relax, socialize with others and ease stress.

Banner is one of 18 hospitals nationwide selected to receive a grant for the teen-focused space, part of a 3-year $1.5 million partnership with Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and Starlight Children’s Foundation.

The space, brightly decorated, was designed with the purpose of easing young patients' stress and supporting their overall well-being by giving them "a way to connect with friends and siblings during their hospital stay and forget for a few moments why they are in the hospital," according to Director of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation April McGonnigal.

This new space delivers happiness to teens battling cancer and other serious illness by providing them a sense of normalcy and distraction from the stress and anxiety that often comes with being a teen in a hospital.
April McGonnigal, Director of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation

Sarah Frost, CEO Banner – University Medical Center South and Tucson said, "This new lounge is an incredible and unique space that can help ease a sick or injured teen’s pain, fear and stress by providing a space where a teenager can be a teenager and enjoy time with family and friends."

Banner will host the grand opening of the Starlight Teen Lounge at Diamond Children’s Medical Center on Wednesday, May 18 at 10 a.m.

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .

