Victoria Beckham is a bona fide beauty aficionado. The pop culture icon launched her eponymous beauty brand Victoria Beckham Beauty - which she co-founded with industry powerhouse Sarah Creal - back in 2019, and since then it has delivered gutsy beauty launch after beauty launch, read: skincare collaborations with Augustinus Bader and make-up formulas that repeatedly tick boxes for seasoned beauty editors the world over - no mean feat. But it's not just her carefully curated line-up of Victoria Beckham Beauty products that continue to make their mark on the cosmetics landscape. VB is a beauty idol in her own right. The skincare tips she posts to Instagram reach far and wide. She has an eye-popping 30 million followers and counting. Her signature make-up looks inspire everyone from baby boomers to the Gen Z set.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO