Suspect in death of Dotty’s manager arrested in California

By Caroline Bleakley
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect is in custody in Southern California for the murder of a manager of a Dotty’s Casino, according to Las Vegas police.

Casino manager Alicia Gibellina, 60, was killed on May 11 when she ran after a thief who stole a customer’s purse and ran into the parking lot. As the suspect was fleeing the parking lot, he ran over Gibellina, killing her.

Metro police Lt. Ray Spencer told the 8 News Now I-Team the suspect was taken into custody Monday night.

“As a result of evidence gathered at the scene of the crime, officers were able to identify a suspect. That suspect was tracked to a residence in Southern California. He was taken into custody last night and Metro homicide investigators are in California continuing the investigation and executing search warrants,” Lt. Spencer said.

Police said the suspect was driving a stolen black Mercedes SUV. Video of the vehicle fleeing was captured on a surveillance camera.

The suspect is facing murder and robbery charges.

fred
4d ago

A lot of people come from state’s like California,Arizona,Utah to comit crime’s 2 to 3 hours away from crime scene special on weekends

JIM P
4d ago

a black man from California wearing a hoodie?

