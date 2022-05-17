Marathon County names new deputy county administrator

WAUSAU – Marathon County government this week named Chris Holman as the county’s new deputy county administrator, effective May 16.

Prior to joining Marathon County, Holman served as the county executive for Portage County from 2018-2022. During that time, he led numerous successful projects, such as expanding the county’s highway facilities, revising fiscal policies to better inform decision making, and upgrading the county’s IT infrastructure to support more modern platforms. Additionally, Holman has served on several state and national boards focusing on U.S. agriculture where he advocated for the issues facing many small-to-mid size farms.

In his new role, Holman will be responsible for supporting the coordination of overall county operations.