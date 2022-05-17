Nominations for Crawford Electric director candidates is now open

With congressional voting district maps finally in place in Missouri, county clerks are working to educate voters on the changes. Every 10 years after the census is conducted, the state’s voting maps are redrawn. Brianna Lennon, county clerk in Boone County, said it is important to make sure residents...
ST. LOUIS – Fewer St. Louis Aldermen doesn’t necessarily mean the taxpayer will save money. Next April, the Board of Aldermen will be cut in half from 28 to 14 members. The Post-Dispatch reported there is a new proposal circulating at city hall. Members elected to the new larger wards could see their salaries double. The proposal would raise […]
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Senate's culture is "not conducive to getting stuff done," the St. Louis Cardinals' president said this week, as a bill to legalize sports betting sought by his and other professional sports teams died. Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III said he and other owners would...
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. — Opponents of a proposed silica sand mine in Ste. Genevieve scored a major victory Tuesday night. The proposed site is located on roughly 249 acres of land off Highway 32. Residents said they are concerned about sand dust pollution in the air and water. On...
S. M. Wilson & Co. broke ground on $13.3 million renovation and addition projects at Antonia and Meramec Heights Elementary Schools in the Fox C-6 School District in Arnold, Missouri this month. The projects will help the schools accommodate growing enrollment, maximize learning spaces and improve security and accessibility. S. M. Wilson is the general contractor. Building Resource Studio Architecture and Planning (BRS Architects) is the architect.
This story has been updated to include the comments of Mark McCloskey. The Missouri Supreme Court has rejected the request of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis lawyers who brandished guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020, to provide pro bono legal services to Project Veritas, a right-wing media group, as a condition of their probation.
AUGUSTA, Mo. — David Hoffmann, the Florida-based entrepreneur who has invested $150 million in turning Augusta, Missouri, into a wine tourism destination, on Monday said he is stepping down as CEO of the family business he founded and replacing himself with his sons. Geoff and Greg Hoffmann will serve...
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) – The Wentzville School District has partnered with Mercy Clinic to open an on-site Medical Clinic. The clinic is located at the rear entrance of Pearce Hall at 390 West Koenig Street. The clinic will serve students, staff and family members of staff by offering a wide variety of care and services. Staff with the school district’s insurance plan will be able to get a free annual wellness exam.
ST. LOUIS — According to Forbes magazine, over the past two years, the focus on racial disparities has put a spotlight on several industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the lives and livelihoods of Black families has raised questions about healthcare equity. The economic fallout for Black workers and Black-owned businesses has once again illustrated the need for financial inclusion and access to capital. Meanwhile, remote learning has turned attention to the disparities in resources and academic outcomes for students in underserved communities.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Did you get an emergency alert on your phone from the National Weather Service? A Tornado Warning has been issued for St. Louis, St. Charles, Madison, and Jersey counties until 5:45 pm. A tornado watch means that the conditions in our atmosphere are favorable for severe weather. But as soon as […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A child under the age of 10 died from COVID-19 in Jefferson County, the health department reported this week. The health department did not say if it was a boy or a girl and did not provide any additional details about the death. "We are...
Baby Heartleigh Kathleen Elizabeth Tanner of Steelville, Missouri was born on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in St. Louis, Missouri to Michael William Tanner and Jessica Nicole Hayes and passed away a short time after birth. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Patrica “Patty” Quinton; and great grandmothers, Virginia...
Darla Jean Parkes of California, Missouri was born October 31, 1940 in Cuba, Missouri to Noel and Eileen (Dewing) Vaughn and passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the age of 81 years. She married Charles William Parkes on May 20, 1973 at the Christy Memorial United Methodist Church...
Donald Ryan “Don” Henry of Vichy, Missouri was born on September 19, 1949 in St. Louis, Missouri to William (Bill) and Madeline (Gilliam) Henry and passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the age of 72 years. Don married Susan (Daniels) Henry on May 31, 1969 at...
ST. LOUIS — One of the only two finalists for St. Louis chief of police has settled a discrimination lawsuit with the city, which includes a forced retirement and withdrawal of his application for the top cop, according to sources familiar with the agreement. The City of St. Louis...
Barbara Hall had already had the year from hell when her 26-year-old son Timmy Dees went missing in February. Dees had grown up in southeast Missouri, not far from Fredericktown, a city of 4,000, about 90 minutes south of St. Louis. But when he turned 18, he wanted to work and found few opportunities. He moved to the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur, where over the course of eight years he became a rigger, setting up stages for concerts. Music was his passion, and after becoming part of the stagehands' union, it looked like he would be able to make a living working in live-event production. He was about to buy a house, intent on becoming a family man. He didn't have a girlfriend, but that would work itself out.
We generally stay away from discussing St. Louis City. Chesterfield, Ballwin and Wildwood are all a good way from downtown. That said, when we travel to Chicago, or Nashville, or Indianapolis, and people ask where we are from, we generally respond with “St. Louis.”. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim...
