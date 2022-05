Better have the tissues ready for this one. Randall King, who’s one of the absolute best rising stars in country music right now with his traditional honky-tonk sound and killer voice, made his Grand Ole Opry debut back in March, just days before the release his major-label debut album Shot Glass. If there’s any new artist out there who appreciates and respects country music more than Randall I don’t know who it would be, so it’s a no-brainer that he […] The post Go Behind The Scenes Of Randall King’s Emotional Grand Ole Opry Debut, Dedicated To His Late Sister Leanna first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO