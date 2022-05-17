Vandalized Vinton Park hit with roughly $200,000 in damage
By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
4 days ago
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - In a video message on the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page, the Director of the Department gave an update on the status of Riverside Park after it was vandalized overnight Friday....
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators in Vinton have made two arrests after significant vandalism in one of the city’s parks. The two suspects are male juveniles whose names are not being shared. They were each charged with one count of first-degree arson, two counts of second-degree arson, three counts of third-degree arson, three counts of reckless use of fire or explosives, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, and five counts of fifth-degree criminal mischief. The Vinton Police Department said that additional charges are pending.
ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - Over the last two weeks, Parks and Recreation departments in Eastern Iowa shared incidents and concerns over cases of vandalism on playground and other public areas. One took place at Schulte Park in Ely. On Monday, May 16th a park goer reported flooding from a clogged...
