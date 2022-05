GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! Lots to do across our area, weather permitting, the next few days. The Newberry Watermelon Festival returns this weekend for the 77th year. The family-friendly event will have over a hundred vendors, with food, games, and things for the kids. If you like competition, check out the watermelon roll and seed spitting contests. You can also enjoy a free slice of watermelon and check out the parade at 10:30 am. It’s Saturday from 9 am to 3:30 pm at Countryway Town Square.

