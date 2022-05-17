ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

31st Annual Aging Well Conference hosted by UW-Parkside is June 3

 4 days ago
The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Professional and Continuing Education Office will host the 31st Annual Aging Well Conference on June 3, from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. in the Student Ballroom Center located at the University of Wisconsin Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Kenosha.

This year’s conference will feature keynote presentations and breakout sessions. The breakout sessions will be led by experts who will share perspectives on challenging social norms, accessing healthcare, and taking care of ourselves physically, mentally, and spiritually as we continue the journey of aging.

The conference will kick off with a keynote presentation titled, “Impact of Housing and Social Detriments of Health,” by Janet M. Hunko, LMSW. Currently, Hunko serves as the Director of the Housing Bureau for Seniors (HBS) and a part-time lecturer at Eastern Michigan University. They will discuss how the HBS serves older adults and works to significantly reduce the likelihood of homelessness. They are focused on addressing the issue of homelessness impacting the adult demographic.

After the presentation, attendees will participate in breakout sessions. Catherine Jacobson, president and CEO of Froedtert Health, will deliver a keynote presentation titled, “The Future of Our Healthcare System.” Her presentation will give an overview of how hospitals and health systems are addressing current and upcoming needs. She will address the needs such as social determinants of health and care coordination. They are focusing on this topic specifically while working through the complexities of a pandemic and planning for possible innovations and interventions in the future.

To conclude the event, Rev. Jana Troutman-Miller will give a keynote presentation titled, “The Spirituality of Dying: Living Life with Meaning,” and will explore how developing a healthy and meaningful relationship with dying can allow society to live fuller and happier lives. Rev. Troutman-Miller currently serves as a chaplain at Saint John’s On The Lake, a retirement community in Milwaukee, and has served as a professional health care chaplain for 18 years.

“The support of our sponsors is greatly appreciated and vital to this conference,” said Javan Pham, program coordinator for the Professional and Continuing Education Department at UW-Parkside. “It helps us provide an outstanding experience for our attendees, including but not limited to an excellent lineup of speakers and access to information and resources for our aging community.”

Register

Individual registration for this event is $149 and includes up to 0.6 Continuing Education Units (CEU). Group registration options are also available.

If you are interested in attending the conference, becoming a sponsor, or learning more about professional CEU opportunities, please visit us at uwp.edu/agingwell. You may also call 262-595-3340 or email continuing.ed@uwp.edu.

