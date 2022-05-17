ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

City of Merced budget talks kick off with a housing debate. Were local leaders receptive?

By Abbie Lauten-Scrivner
Merced Sun Star
Merced Sun Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XNNSt_0fhOwUlV00

The first of what is shaping up to be several debates kicked off Monday night in City Hall, as Merced officials and community members discussed funding priorities for the city’s 2022-23 budget.

“A budget is a big statement of our priorities. It’s very important... we recognize that, ” Merced Mayor Matt Serratto said while addressing a crowd of attendees notably larger than most City Council meetings.

This fiscal year’s recommended budget totals $383.4 million, with the general fund, which covers essential municipal services like public safety and public works, tallying $53.2 million. That’s up from last year’s $320.1 million budget and $51.3 million general fund.

The 2022-23 budget won’t be finalized by elected officials until mid-summer. Until then, the public can weigh in on the proposed financial plan.

Merced leaders craft each fiscal year’s objectives by engaging with the community and adopting a list of goals and priorities . Making this year’s list is downtown and economic development, city beautification, parks and recreation, public safety and housing and homelessness.

While the budget aims to address each issue, City Manager Stephanie Dietz said the priority staff has heard most about is affordable housing. Affordable homes have costs fixed so that lower-income occupants spend no more than 30% of their income on housing.

That priority was clear Monday night when, as it has during many meetings for over a year, the scarcity of housing and lack of affordable homes dominated much of the long conversation.

Advocates’ requests for a significantly larger financial commitment to housing went mostly unanswered, but elected leaders were persuaded to allocate more funds toward affordable housing than originally set aside in the budget.

The proposed 2022-23 budget includes $7.7 million for affordable housing projects and related community services.

The city’s budget message also noted that upwards of $30 million in grants are being leveraged to build more housing in conjunction with the $6.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for affordable housing.

Merced leaders respond to affordable housing request

Many speakers Monday night urged elected leaders to invest more city dollars in affordable housing. Community members renewed calls for an affordable housing trust fund , asking that the budget include $5 million to promote the development of affordable units.

The push for an affordable housing trust fund has been one of the most rallied-behind causes by advocates during the last year.

Although the city has been evaluating options for a county-wide or local fund, proponents pleaded with Merced officials to expedite the process and establish a housing trust fund this budget cycle.

Several residents noted the mayor’s assertion that the budget is a statement of priorities. They called on Serratto and his colleagues to recognize housing as a bigger priority by allocating more of the budget toward it.

“I want to see you all put money where the talk has been the last two years, with housing,” resident Noelle Anderson said to city leaders during public comment.

Advocates like Sheng Xiong, a Merced resident and policy advocate for Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability, said the injection of local dollars is necessary because state and federal funding for housing has proven insufficient.

Xiong and other proponents likened a local investment in affordable housing to the city investing in public safety.

“When we talk about public safety, we cannot just mean police and fire,” Xiong said. “People cannot feel safe if they can’t afford to live here.”

Merced County Health Officer Dr. Salvador Sandoval echoed Xiong’s comments about housing being a safety issue. He relayed his experience overseeing the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic, recalling how residents living in crowded homes were especially vulnerable to contracting the highly contagious virus.

“Merced is growing significantly,” Sandoval said. “I think the city has a responsibility to all of its citizens.”

Some residents shared their own Merced housing struggles. Stories ranged from families with children experiencing homelessness to students living with as many as eight roommates to couples working full time and still struggling to pay rent.

Similar experiences have been relayed frequently over the past couple of years, as Merced’s housing woes became the most discussed issue. Merced’s low vacancy rate , cited by officials at less than 1% , coupled with its rapid growth pose a challenge for renters and low-income residents competing for a place to live.

“Housing, it’s not just the biggest issue here, it’s the biggest issue throughout the state,” Serratto said Monday in recognition of attendees’ concerns.

While some City Council members reiterated their support for a housing trust fund, as they have during past meetings, where to source those dollars proved difficult.

Ultimately, requests for a $5 million housing trust fund weren’t met, but city leaders did vote to set aside an additional $500,000 from the general fund surplus for affordable housing. What those funds will be specifically used for has yet to be decided.

Only Councilmember Kevin Blake voted against the $500,000 boost. He cited wariness over current economic trends as reason for his hesitancy to spend additional general funds.

More on the budget

Another matter of debate Monday was community groups’ funding proposals for local projects, which are submitted during the budget process.

Several City Council members said they felt the list of 10 proposals , which include festivals, literacy initiatives, anti-bullying programs and more, didn’t adequately reflect the community’s wants and needs.

The Council voted to reopen the request for project proposals. The new batch of projects will be considered alongside the original submissions. Funding will be capped at $30,000.

Elected leaders also directed Merced staff to reevaluate whether the six additional staffing positions recommended for various city departments are necessary before the budget is finalized.

Although the 2022-23 budget is balanced, for the first time in several years general fund expenses are expected to slightly exceed revenues. This is largely on account of Merced recently hiring a new city attorney, Finance Officer Venus Rodriguez said.

Rising expenses were also due in part to negotiated labor increases and rising costs of maintenance and services, she said.

Other Merced priorities addressed in the budget are the city’s goal to foster a business-friendly culture that welcomes new investment. The proposed budget sets aside $50,000 to examine future industrial and technology park areas.

Another $3 million is recommended for street rehabilitation and quiet zone enhancements Measure V and SB1. The creation of a new safe streets project with $1 million from Measure C to replace neighborhood streetlights with brighter LED lights is also included.

More about the proposed 2022-23 budget can be found on the City of Merced’s website.

Comments / 2

Related
sjvsun.com

POM Wonderful completes massive solar farm in Fresno County

POM Wonderful – the subsidiary of the Wonderful Company – is the nation’s largest grower and producer of fresh pomegranates and pomegranate juice and has its processing plant in Del Rey, a small Fresno County community located southwest of Sanger. Thursday, POM Wonderful revealed the completion of...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

Tulare looks to reap cash from weed shops, growers with tax push

Tulare is moving forward with a general tax on the city’s cannabis industry. Tuesday, the Tulare City Council directed city staff to work on a ballot initiative for the November election, giving the voters the ability to decide whether or not to approve such a tax. The council will...
TULARE, CA
thesungazette.com

Record tax revenues help Visalia keep up with inflation

The Visalia City Council continued to hear good news about growing revenues at its second budget preview on May 16. Finance director Rene Nagel showed the council members how the city’s property tax has increased 61% in the last decade and is projected to top $30 million in annual revenue by the end of the 2023-24 fiscal year. Sales tax has doubled over the last decade and is projected to reach $45 million by the end of 2023-24. Visalia approves its budget biannually.
VISALIA, CA
FOX26

Fresno Mayor Dyer tests positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno City Mayor Jerry Dyer says he has tested positive for COVID-19. The mayor tweeted that he was experiencing cold-like symptoms so he took two rapid antigen at-home COVID tests and both came back positive. Dyer says he canceled all appointments and events scheduled for...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
Merced, CA
Government
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Merced, CA
Real Estate
Merced, CA
Business
City
Merced, CA
Local
California Government
Merced County, CA
Government
Merced County, CA
Business
GV Wire

Critics Question Smittcamp’s Oversight of Public Integrity Unit

Critics contend District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp uses her Public Integrity Unit as a political weapon to go after Democratic and Hispanic politicians and public employees. Whether it’s true or not, the public will never know — Smittcamp’s office picked apart a public records request from Fresno Spotlight, releasing only tidbits of information.
FRESNO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Central Valley to get new 350 area code as 209 runs out of numbers

STOCKTON – California's Central Valley is getting a new area code -- 350 -- to ensure that enough phone numbers are available in the region currently served by the 209 area code, the California Public Utilities Commission announced Thursday.The 209 area code currently is used in parts of Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Escalon, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties, but is projected to run out of available phone numbers by the end of 2022, according to the CPUC.The commission voted Thursday to approve a request by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Projects#City Council#Budget Process
thesungazette.com

Fast-growing local company asks community to invest in quesadillas

VISALIA – Most small businesses understand the importance of being invested in their community, but Visalia’s Quesadilla Gorilla has also found a way to have their community invest in their business. Named one of the fastest growing businesses in the nation by Fortune Magazine just three years ago,...
VISALIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
sjvsun.com

Hanford approves outside lawyers for Brieno, Ramirez in harassment suit

Hanford City Councilmembers Art Brieno and Francisco Ramirez will be represented by outside counsel in the lawsuit they are facing from former city community development director Darlene Mata. The council unanimously approved an agreement Tuesday to allow Visalia-based Farley Law Firm to represent both councilmen. Farley Law Firm will be...
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

Long-Awaited SE Fresno Regional Park/Soccer Complex Is on the Way

Residents in southeast Fresno have been waiting for a dedicated soccer park since 2006. Now their dream is taking shape. Land donated by the federal government long ago from a former USDA experimental farm will finally be put to use for its intended purpose. This summer, the Fresno City Council...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

No reservations required at Kids Park

When parents need a few kids-free hours, savvy ones drop their little ones off at Kids Park near River Park. Kids Park is a licensed child care facility with no commitments and no reservations. Everything is charged to the minute, so kids can stay for an hour or a whole day.
FRESNO, CA
Merced Sun Star

Merced Sun Star

Merced, CA
520
Followers
96
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. Merced is home to the University of California’s 10th and newest campus, which opened in the fall of 2005 and represents the first American research university built in the 21st century. The region’s economy has been based on agribusiness for generations but aspires to become an educational hub as UC Merced grows. The Sun-Star has twice been awarded first place in the state for general excellence among papers of its size in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.

 https://www.mercedsunstar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy