EW BRITAIN, CONN. – The Merrimack College baseball team suffered a loss on Friday afternoon against Central Connecticut State University. The teams were tied heading into the bottom of the eighth. The Blue Devils then scored five runs to pull away and win the game. Braydon Dolbashian had the lone RBI for the Warriors, scoring Christian Gemelli who singled earlier in the inning. Merrimack starter Wyatt Villella threw seven strong, allowing just one run on four hits, striking out nine.

MERRIMACK, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO