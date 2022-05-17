Wedeman: Lebanon may face a long period of stalemate

(CNN) — Right-wing attorney John Eastman revealed in a late-night court filing that he was in touch directly with then-President Donald Trump about plans to overturn the 2020 election, which included receiving Trump's handwritten notes. The House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection is still seeking documents...
London (CNN Business) — Shares of retailers were pummeled on Wednesday as...
(CNN) — There was a little-seen warm moment between Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Clarence Thomas last November 1, just before the Supreme Court heard arguments on Texas' abortion ban. Roberts announced that 30 years ago on that exact date, a ceremonial investiture for Thomas had been held....
CNN’s Jeff Zeleny is in Evans, Georgia, ahead of the state’s gubernatorial primary. Zeleny speaks with Georgia Republican voters who support Trump, but also appear to be backing incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp over his Trump-backed challenger, former Senator David Perdue.
London (CNN Business) — When a bear market arrives, it's not pretty,...
(CNN) — A federal judge in Louisiana has for now blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era pandemic restriction, known as Title 42, at the US-Mexico border, thwarting plans to terminate the controversial public health authority. Since taking office, President Joe Biden's administration has continued to rely on...
Former U.S. attorney Preet Bharara responds after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said the court shouldn’t be “bullied” into delivering a particular result. Thomas was speaking to a group of lawyers after a draft majority opinion overturning Roe. v. Wade leaked.
(CNN) — A law banning New York law enforcement from using either a chokehold or a move that compresses someone's diaphragm during an arrest has been reinstated after a state Supreme Court appeals court ruling on Thursday. The court's ruling reversed a June 2021 decision by the state Supreme...
CNN — Republicans, reacting to the victory of Trump-backed Doug Mastriano in the GOP gubernatorial primary in Pennsylvania, were uneasy about the election falsehoods he’s spread about 2020 – and warned that voters aren’t interested in re-litigating it. “I don’t think 2020 is what people are...
(CNN) — As House votes unexpectedly dragged late into the evening on Tuesday, Republicans were forced to cancel eight different party fundraisers and lost out on hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign cash, according to a GOP lawmaker familiar with the situation. But Democratic leaders, who control the...
CNN’s John King speaks with New York Times reporter and CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman about the successes and pitfalls of former President Donald Trump endorsing some Republican candidates in the 2022 primary elections.
(CNN) — New election. Same lies. Ex-President Donald Trump is injecting his democracy-damaging fraud claims into a new election cycle, urging his friend Mehmet Oz to simply declare he won a too-close-to-call race for the Republican Senate nomination in Pennsylvania -- a key state in Trump's desperate bid to steal the 2020 election.
Istanbul, Turkey CNN — Just when it seemed like Finland and Sweden’s accession into NATO was imminent, Turkey has taken its allies by surprise by throwing a wrench into the works. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey planned to reject the two nations’ bids to...
(CNN) — The most striking aspect of Sweden and Finland's application to join NATO is how little debate there is about whether it's a wise idea. The entry of the two Nordic nations would be the most significant geopolitical outcome of the Ukraine war, transforming the strategic security picture in northeastern Europe and adding hundreds of miles of direct NATO borders with Russia.
(CNN) — An Alabama judge this week ordered recaptured murder suspect Casey White to provide a DNA sample in the investigation of the 11 days he spent as a fugitive with a jail official who authorities say freed him. White, 38, is charged with first-degree escape in connection with...
