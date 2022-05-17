ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maringouin, LA

Couple found dead in Maringouin, sheriff says

By Allison Bruhl
brproud.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARINGOUIN, La. (BRPROUD) — An investigation is underway by the Iberville Parish...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 11

Related
brproud.com

Man killed in False River boating accident identified, 1 man still missing

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed in a boating accident on False River on Friday night, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Rene’ Thibodeaux says that two bass boats collided almost head-on at 10 p.m. on Friday. Neighbors living on the river heard a loud noise, brought their boats out, and were able to rescue two people. They were sent to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Three people, including two juveniles, were wounded during a shooting at Waffle House in Gonzales early Saturday morning, authorities said. One of the people died. The incident was reported at 12:30 a.m. at the Waffle House located at 2128 W. Hwy 30 near Interstate 10 in...
GONZALES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Iberville Parish, LA
City
Maringouin, LA
Iberville Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
99.9 KTDY

One Dead, Three Wounded in Waffle House Shooting

A 24-hour eatery just off Interstate 10 in Gonzales is now a crime scene after a deadly early-morning shooting there. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Waffle House on LA 30 near its intersection with the interstate. According to WAFB-TV in Baton...
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Man wanted for attempted murder captured after manhunt in Gonzales neighborhood

GONZALES - A man suspected of attempted murder was captured after deputies pursued him through an Ascension neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Toran Munson, 37, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. in the area of Southwood Avenue. A large law enforcement presence was spotted in the area as deputies searched for Munson.
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge officer placed on leave, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Veteran police officer Brandon Taylor is on administrative leave, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department. However, the spokesman would not disclose why Taylor was placed on leave. Taylor is the same officer, officials said, who was arrested a year ago in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Brproud
WAFB

Woman dies after getting hit by ambulance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives are investigating a deadly crash in which an ambulance hit a woman while she was crossing a roadway on Thursday, May 19. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened on Plank Road near Mohican Street around 8:30 p.m. and involved an EMS ambulance.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

2 arrested in connection to 2015 murder in south La.

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects were arrested in connection to the 2015 shooting death of a Houma woman, according to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet. The two arrested by the sheriff’s office on Wednesday were identified as 33-year-old George Earl Robinson Jr. and 40-year-old Shannon Robinson. On...
HOUMA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Grandmother arrested after 10-month-old found dead, 2-year-old in critical condition

BROUSSARD, La. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old faces a murder charge after her 10-month-old grandson was found dead and his 2-year-old brother injured. According to KLFY-TV, on Monday, May 16, Broussard Police conducted a welfare check at a home on East Third Street and found the two children. The 2-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he was later upgraded to stable.
BROUSSARD, LA
maggrand.com

Louisiana deputies search for alcohol thief

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of stealing alcohol from a store in Ascension Parish. Investigators say the man walked into a store along Hwy. 73 and stole several bottles of liquor. Anyone with information...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Sheriff: La. man had enough fentanyl to kill 70k people

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A man was arrested in St. Landry Parish on several drug and firearm charges after an undercover investigation by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO) Narcotics Enforcement Team. Joshua Joseph, 37, of Opelousas was arrested on the following charges:. Possession with...
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Central Police opens Wax Road after major accident cleared

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The area between Wax Road and Benway Road is closed in both directions due to a major crash. The Central Police Department says the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. as a pickup truck crossed the center line on Wax Road directly in front of an 18-wheeler. The trucks collided and flipped over onto their sides.
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Hammond teenager charged after caught stealing in Amite

AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 17-year-old has been arrested by the Amite City Police Department (ACPD) after running from police for burglarizing a person’s vehicle. ACPD says they received a call from a resident on May 17 around 7:30 a.m. about someone breaking into a car in the 500 block of North 1st Street. Police say the resident told them that they saw a person on the passenger side of the vehicle with the door open. When the suspect saw the resident coming outside, he ran towards the Tangipahoa Parish Fairgrounds and then into a wooded area, according to ACPD.
HAMMOND, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria inmate charged with 2nd-degree murder following another inmate’s death

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An inmate in the Rapides Parish Detention Center has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of another inmate. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that Markese D. Harrell, 26, was charged with resisting arrest by violence or force as well. This is on top of the charges he was originally arrested for, which include reckless operation of a motor vehicle, hit and run, criminal damage to property, two counts of second-degree battery and contempt of court.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy