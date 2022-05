One of Kelsey Blahovec’s first cookie batches came out “in the form of edible concrete.” That’s what happens when you add a cup of baking soda instead of a teaspoon. It didn’t chase her out of the kitchen, though. She doubled down on her baking efforts and now is the owner of Wolf & Whisk Baked Goods, with counter space inside The Trendy Bunny Studio in downtown Greensburg.

