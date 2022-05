Steph Curry seems to be obsessed with sleep this postseason. Specifically, putting opponents to bed. With the Warriors up seven with a minute to play in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Mavericks on Friday, Curry drilled a three from the left wing for the dagger in the 126-117 win. With Chase Center going wild, he lifted both of his hands to his head and did the sleeping motion – signaling to the Mavericks that it was bedtime because the 19-point comeback and a 2-0 series lead was wrapped up.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO