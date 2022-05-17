Bindi Irwin shares a beautiful message to husband and 'best friend' Chandler Powell: 'The most extraordinary man in the world'

They married on March 25, 2020, and welcomed their daughter exactly a year later.

And it seems Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are still very much in the honeymoon phase more than two years after tying the knot.

Bindi, 23, the daughter of late conservationist Steve 'The Crocodile Hunter' Irwin, paid tribute to her American husband, 25, in a gushing Instagram post on Tuesday.

She posted a photo of the couple posing with a cockatoo and a koala, and wrote in the caption: 'Most extraordinary man in the world just happens to be my best friend…and my husband. Forever loving you @chandlerpowell ❤️.'

Chandler, a former professional wakeboarder from Florida, responded in the comments section: 'I love you and this post made my day ❤️.'

The young couple first met in 2013 when Chandler was touring Australia as part of a national wakeboarding competition.

He paid a visit to Australia Zoo, on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, and Bindi happened to be giving tours that day.

After keeping in touch for two years after their first meeting, they went public with their romance in 2015, at about the time Bindi appeared on Dancing with the Stars.

Chandler eventually relocated to Queensland, and the pair wed in a secret ceremony at Australia Zoo on March 25, 2020.

They welcomed their daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, a year later - on their first wedding anniversary - on March 25, 2021.

Bindi's father Steve Irwin, known to millions around the world as 'the Crocodile Hunter', died on September 4, 2006, at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary on the Great Barrier Reef.

Bindi was just eight years old at the time.

Following his death, Steve's family, including his children Bindi and Robert, widow Terri, and son-in-law Chandler, have continued his wildlife conservation work at Australia Zoo.

Bindi spoke about her father's legacy during an interview in 2019.

'He was the greatest wildlife warrior to have ever lived,' she said, adding: 'He dedicated his whole life to protecting wildlife and wild places.

'And I think that it's really special that in this day we can all remember that khaki [the colour of the Australia Zoo uniform] is not just a colour, it's an attitude.

'And to remember the greatest dad on the planet and a wonderful conservationist.'