Woman fatally shot at Parkwood Manor Apartments in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot in the 1400 block of W. Little Creek Road Tuesday afternoon.
Our News 3 crew was on the scene, where there was a large police presence and response at Parkwood Manor Apartments.
When our crew arrived, they saw the body of a woman in front of the apartments.
Police say the woman, identified as 20-year-old Stariyana L. Patterson, was pronounced dead on scene.
