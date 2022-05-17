ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Woman fatally shot at Parkwood Manor Apartments in Norfolk

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot in the 1400 block of W. Little Creek Road Tuesday afternoon.

Our News 3 crew was on the scene, where there was a large police presence and response at Parkwood Manor Apartments.

When our crew arrived, they saw the body of a woman in front of the apartments.

Police say the woman, identified as 20-year-old Stariyana L. Patterson, was pronounced dead on scene.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to submit a tip online here.


