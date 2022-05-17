ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Meet the gubernatorial candidates: Rep. Tom Suozzi

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gOYvd_0fhOrKI600

Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat from Long Island, says he’s the right person at the right time to lead the state of New York.

"Everything I've done in my life has prepared me for this particular job and this particular time," he said.

The three-term congressman is one of the candidates in the Democratic primary for governor, along with New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

He said his message resonates with all New Yorkers, no matter where they live.

"People are concerned about taxes. They're concerned about crime, and they're concerned about their schools. Those are my messages, I've been very clear about this," he told News 12’s Kurt Semder.

He's also very clear about his stance on Gov. Kathy Hochul's changes to the state's bail reform laws:

"When you have a crime crisis, where people are freaking out in New York City – they’re afraid to take the subway, they're afraid to take the train into Grand Central or Penn Station – you have to bring everyone on board and develop a comprehensive plan to address this problem,” he said. “It can't be a press release 10 days before the budget and say, ‘Oh, this is my political fix.’ That's all this is."

Suozzi says he wants to reduce taxes immediately.

"We have the highest taxes in the United States of America. People cannot afford to live here anymore," he said.

On schools, Suozzi says he wants to help students who have been “left behind for generations and we need to give them help at a young age."

He told News 12 that political affiliation doesn’t matter to him and asked not to be “put in a box.”

“Let's work together to actually solve problems and help people. That's what I've been doing my whole career in public life and that's what I'll continue to do."

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
News 12

Great Neck takes stand against rise in anti-Asian hate crimes

Hundreds of Long Island residents rallied in Firefighters Park in Great Neck to condemn the recent surge in bias incidents and violence against Asian Americans. The rally comes as a recent national report by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism found anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 339% in 2021.
GREAT NECK, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
News 12

No lifeguards on duty this weekend at NYC beaches

If you're heading to the beach this weekend due to the hot weather, keep in mind that lifeguards will not be on duty. New York City beaches will officially reopen for swimming on Memorial Day weekend, according to the Department of Parks and Recreation. There is also a risk of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Renovations completed for thousands of NYCHA residents

NEW YORK -- Thousands of people living in New York City Housing Authority buildings in Brooklyn now have newly renovated homes.It's thanks to a partnership between the city and the federal government.For about $430 million, apartments in nine buildings received new kitchens, bathrooms and more.Mayor Eric Adams celebrated the project's completion Friday."Generation after generation, we've been philosophical as elected officials. While tenants, they were living like this while we were debating on how and why. We should have focused on one thing -- get stuff done," he said.The improvements affect about 6,000 people in over 2,600 NYCHA apartments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Flooding in Mamaroneck to finally be addressed

The Army Corps of Engineers is finally taking the next steps to protect people and businesses in Mamaroneck from future flooding. The work comes more than 15 years after calls for help began. The 100% federally-funded work will raise bridges, fix retaining walls and build overflow culverts around the flood-prone...
MAMARONECK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic#New York Public#New Yorkers#Grand Central#Penn Station
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WIBX 950

$28 Million In Assistance Going To Struggling New York State Families With Kids

An additional $28 million in financial assistance is going to families with children in New York State who are struggling still due to COVID-19. The pandemic has caused a burden on many families, who are still facing challenges two years after the beginning of the pandemic. New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, announced that the financial aid is being distributed to those in need.
POLITICS
PIX11

NYC COVID-19 alert changed to high: health department

NEW YORK (PIX11)— The New York City COVID-19 alert level has been upgraded from medium to high, health officials announced Tuesday. The new alert means COVID-19 is highly spreading and putting pressure on the health care system, according to the city health department. Officials advised New Yorkers to wear masks indoors and at crowded outdoor […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy