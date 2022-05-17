Mass Food and Wine to host “Bubbles and Rosé” tasting at Polar Park

Mary Chapin Carpenter will play The Pines Theatre at Look Park in Northampton on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. Tickets are priced at $38.50 and $58.50 and available through eventbrite.com. Carpenter, who has won five Grammy Awards (over 16 nominations), two CMA awards, and two Academy of Country Music awards, is one of only 15 female members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Over the course of her career, Carpenter has sold over 16 million records. In 2020, Carpenter recorded two albums – “The Dirt And The Stars,” released in August 2020, and “One Night Lonely,” recorded live without an audience at the Filene Center at Wolf Trap in Virginia during the COVID-19 shut down, which was nominated for “Best Folk Album” at the 64th Grammy Awards in 2022.

NORTHAMPTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO