ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Mass Food and Wine to host “Bubbles and Rosé” tasting at Polar Park

By Trea Lavery
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wine lovers, mark your calendars: Mass Food and Wine will hold its first-ever Bubbles and Rosé Tasting at Polar Park next month. The event will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. and will feature sparkling wines and rosés from a...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Coloring books designed by Springfield students benefit animal clinics

SPRINGFIELD — A student-illustrated coloring book, “Nutmeg Goes to the Vet,” is 15 full pages of original art that will benefit Second Chance Animal Services. Graphic arts teacher Jeffrey Scott, students at Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical Academy and Richard Muise, the retired chair of the school’s computer department, along with the Hampden County Correctional Center, teamed together for the project.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Worcester, MA
Lifestyle
Worcester, MA
Food & Drinks
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Wine#Wine Tasting#Ros#Sparkling Wines#Food Drink#Mass Food#Polar Park#The Woosox Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MassLive.com

Mary Chapin Carpenter to play Northampton

Mary Chapin Carpenter will play The Pines Theatre at Look Park in Northampton on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. Tickets are priced at $38.50 and $58.50 and available through eventbrite.com. Carpenter, who has won five Grammy Awards (over 16 nominations), two CMA awards, and two Academy of Country Music awards, is one of only 15 female members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Over the course of her career, Carpenter has sold over 16 million records. In 2020, Carpenter recorded two albums – “The Dirt And The Stars,” released in August 2020, and “One Night Lonely,” recorded live without an audience at the Filene Center at Wolf Trap in Virginia during the COVID-19 shut down, which was nominated for “Best Folk Album” at the 64th Grammy Awards in 2022.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

GoFundMe launched for Youth On The Move, Black-owned Springfield transportation business that had almost all of its vehicles’ tires slashed

After over 50 Springfield transportation vehicles had their tires slashed during a mass act of vandalism in the Indian Orchard neighborhood over the weekend, a GoFundMe has been launched to help cover the damage expenses. Youth On The Move’s transportation vehicles had their tires slashed during the weekend in a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
75K+
Followers
54K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy