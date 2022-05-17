ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resolution Found Over Roman Abramovich's £1.6BN Loan as Government Approve Chelsea Sale

By Nick Emms
 4 days ago

.A legal resolution has been found regarding the £1.6BN loan owed to a trust, meaning that the Government can now approve the sale of Chelsea.

This comes after concerns were raised by Government ministers on Monday about the structure of the sale and where the money would go.

As per the Times, the Government can now approve the sale of Chelsea after a legal resolution has been found.

A Government source previously stated that they believe Abramovich is willing to let Chelsea go bankrupt before his sources disputed these claims.

The club have a £1.6 billion loan debt, owed to Chelsea's parent company, Forstam and now a senior source close to Abramovich insisted that lawyers have arrived at a solution over the past few days which should satisfy Treasury officials.

This means that the Government are now prepared to sign off on a deal, which will see the sale process finally come to a close.

Todd Boehly has agreed a deal to take over from the Blues owner and is thought to be close to being officially announced as the new owner.

The former chief executive of UNICEF. Mike Penrose, has been given the job of setting up a foundation in Ukraine for the sale proceeds to go towards as Abramovich cannot benefit due to his UK sanctioning.

The legal agreement now should mean that the £2.5 billion figure from the sale can be paid into a holding account, controlled by the Government with the money paid into the foundation once they are satisfied that no money will go to the Russian.

