Soccer

Revealed: Bruce Buck & Marina Granovskaia to Receive £50M After Chelsea Sale as Todd Boehly Assigns Bonuses

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Chelsea duo Bruce Buck and Marina Granovskaia are part of a management team who are set to receive £50 million in bonuses once the club is sold, with the recepients assigned their share from incoming owner Todd Boehly.

This comes after it was revealed that a legal resolution has been found for the UK Government to approve the sale of the club.

The Times continue to report that, upon completion of the deal, Buck and Granovskaia are part of a management team to receive £50 million in bonuses.

Granovskaia, Chelsea's director, and Buck, Chelsea's chairman, played a central role alng with US merchant bank Raine Group in selecting Boehly's consortium as the preferred bidder for Chelsea.

The Times state that they will be rewarded in the form of 'transaction and retention bonuses'.

Granovskaia is set to collect close to 40% of the £50 million, with the remainder divided between Bruce Buck and the rest of the management team.

The recipients have worked '24 hours a day for five weeks', with relevant discussions having taken place after Boehly's consortium were named as the next bidders.

The American, Boehly, is in charge of determining the bonus structure for the existing staff, rewarding Granovskaia heavily for her work.

There is still to be an official announcement as the Government prepare new licences to allow Chelsea to be sold as Abramovich hands over the reigns to Boehly ahead of the summer transfer window.

Absolute Chelsea

