Don’t care for the artificial turf at Arizona Stadium? Well, you’re in luck, because the Wildcats are tearing out that fake stuff for … more fake stuff. The UA is installing a new turf field inside the football stadium, at a cost of $1.4 million according to the school. It is expected to be completed by August, allowing for some practices and scrimmages inside the stadium ahead of the 2022 season opener Sept. 3 at San Diego State.

