The history of Zephyrhills stretches back more than a century, but it wasn’t until recent times that the city was declared the largest municipality in Pasco County. The city’s burgeoning growth is prompting it to make a number of improvements and to take on new projects, which City Manager Billy Poe talked about at a breakfast meeting on May 10, with members of the East Pasco Networking Group.

ZEPHYRHILLS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO